MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 6,563 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $138,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,537.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 182,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 62,291 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.95 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

