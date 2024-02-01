Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

MA opened at $452.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $462.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.25.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after buying an additional 1,303,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

