Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Insider Purchases £11,250 in Stock

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report) insider Joshua E. T. A. Egan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,302.06).
Shares of LON MRK opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.99) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marks Electrical Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company has a market cap of £81.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,937.50 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Marks Electrical Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances, consumer electronics, and warranty products. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
