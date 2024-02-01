Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 951 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

