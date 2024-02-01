Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 6,362 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

