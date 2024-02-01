Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $36.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,220. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

