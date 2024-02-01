Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.