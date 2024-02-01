Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Shares of DOV opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average is $143.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

