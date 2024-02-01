Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 37.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,475,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,120,000 after buying an additional 401,115 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at $6,567,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Shell by 90.3% in the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 202,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Shell by 87.5% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

SHEL opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

