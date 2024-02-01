Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY opened at $645.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.15 and its 200 day moving average is $568.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $663.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.