Marco Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY opened at $645.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $663.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.40 billion, a PE ratio of 116.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.15 and its 200 day moving average is $568.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.