Marco Investment Management LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $3,277,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $393.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.31. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.