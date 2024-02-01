Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after purchasing an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

AKAM stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $125.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

