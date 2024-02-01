Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $125.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,245. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

