Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SO opened at $69.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

