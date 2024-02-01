Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

