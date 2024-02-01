ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE MAN opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.14.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

