Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Feb 1st, 2024

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAYGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 5.00%.

Makita Price Performance

MKTAY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.70. 5,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. Makita has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

