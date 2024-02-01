Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

Shares of LON MAJE opened at GBX 234 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. Majedie Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($2.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.14. The company has a market capitalization of £124.02 million, a P/E ratio of -425.45 and a beta of 0.95.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

