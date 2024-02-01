Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.90 Per Share

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Majedie Investments Stock Performance
Shares of LON MAJE opened at GBX 234 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. Majedie Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 179 ($2.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 234 ($2.97). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.14. The company has a market capitalization of £124.02 million, a P/E ratio of -425.45 and a beta of 0.95.
About Majedie Investments
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Majedie Investments
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.