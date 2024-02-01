MagnetGold Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $54.33 million and approximately $9,435.73 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

