MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $13.67 Average PT from Analysts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on MacroGenics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $887.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 387,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 34,504 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,409,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 87,830 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

