Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $405.87. 311,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,657. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde has a 12-month low of $318.88 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Linde by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Linde by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Linde by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 488,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,702,000 after purchasing an additional 88,774 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

