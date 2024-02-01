Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,654 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric accounts for approximately 0.9% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned about 1.77% of Lincoln Electric worth $184,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after buying an additional 508,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,894,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $223.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $228.18.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

