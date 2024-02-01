Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NPCE

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NPCE opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $384.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.14.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,570.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $64,372.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,597,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,603.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $27,682.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,570.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,436 shares of company stock valued at $253,456 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeuroPace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NeuroPace by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.