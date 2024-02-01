LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,433 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCII. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $100.25 and a 52-week high of $137.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.58.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 216.50%.

In other LCI Industries news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

