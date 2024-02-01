Lazari Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,945,000 after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,128,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,737 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.33. 492,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,156. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.10.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

