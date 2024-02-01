L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $208.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

