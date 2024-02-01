Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford Sells 1,496 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kura Oncology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.
Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KURA
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Oncology
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.