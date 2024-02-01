Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) COO Kathleen Ford Sells 1,496 Shares

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,213,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,145,000 after purchasing an additional 788,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 553,030 shares during the last quarter.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

