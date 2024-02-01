Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.45

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 1221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

