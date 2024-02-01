Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,160 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,264 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,941,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 940,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 247,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 148,577 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.