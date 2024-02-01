Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 427.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,980 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

