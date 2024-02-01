Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 172 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DHR opened at $238.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.87. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $248.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

