Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 159,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEA opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.