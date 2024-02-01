Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $195.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

