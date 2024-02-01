Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMB opened at $120.97 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

