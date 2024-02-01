Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian lowered shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$18.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.73. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

