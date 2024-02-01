Keystone Financial Services Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 836,897 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

