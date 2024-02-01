Keystone Financial Services Invests $486,000 in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,537,000 after purchasing an additional 170,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $491.61. 264,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,533. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $501.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

