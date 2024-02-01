Keystone Financial Services Has $603,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock worth $2,906,135. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

