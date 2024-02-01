Keystone Financial Services Has $521,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

