Keystone Financial Services Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Financial Services decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 10.3% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keystone Financial Services owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. 623,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,019. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
