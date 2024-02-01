KeyCorp Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $165.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

