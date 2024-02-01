Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $56,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $13.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.84. 681,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average of $223.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $155.38 and a 12 month high of $261.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

