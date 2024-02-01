Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,522 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 532,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $75,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,809,000 after purchasing an additional 107,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.60. 82,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.45. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.17 and a 52-week high of $173.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.