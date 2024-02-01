Keybank National Association OH Sells 72,463 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,831,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,463 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $104,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 86.2% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 1,626,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NEE traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.07. 1,047,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266,030. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.