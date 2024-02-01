Keybank National Association OH Sells 50,364 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,364 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $78,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,951,000 after purchasing an additional 165,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.