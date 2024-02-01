Keybank National Association OH Sells 275 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.56% of Align Technology worth $130,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $44,029,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $12.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

