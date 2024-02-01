Keybank National Association OH Sells 18,716 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 18,716 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $103,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 418,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $5,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.92. 477,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.