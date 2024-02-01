Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $54,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.07. 441,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

