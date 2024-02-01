Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $143,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,944,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,351,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,474,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

